900 Shares in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGA. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 103,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,911,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,954 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn purchased 2,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.29 per share, for a total transaction of $288,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,801.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.80.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $154.22 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 52 week low of $139.83 and a 52 week high of $169.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.74.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

