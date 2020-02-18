A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (AMKBY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Thursday, February 20th.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR had a return on equity of 2.87% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 billion. On average, analysts expect A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.21.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMKBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. DNB Markets cut A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank cut A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

