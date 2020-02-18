ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Shares Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in ADIDAS AG/S were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 3.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 408,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in ADIDAS AG/S in the third quarter valued at about $2,085,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ADIDAS AG/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,872,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in ADIDAS AG/S in the third quarter valued at about $912,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in ADIDAS AG/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $156.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.51. ADIDAS AG/S has a 52 week low of $111.55 and a 52 week high of $176.36. The company has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised ADIDAS AG/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded ADIDAS AG/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

About ADIDAS AG/S

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

