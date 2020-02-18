Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE ADSW opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.74. Advanced Disposal Services has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $33.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3,300.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Advanced Disposal Services alerts:

In other Advanced Disposal Services news, VP Michael K. Slattery sold 126,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $4,171,334.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 190,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,719.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.17.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Disposal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Disposal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.