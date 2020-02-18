Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2,244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 3,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $82.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.69. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.08 and a 12 month high of $115.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.84.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.57 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.00%.

In related news, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $223,700.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,439.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 3,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $287,820.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMG. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.17.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

