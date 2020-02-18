AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AFLAC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.16. AFLAC also posted earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFLAC will report full year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AFLAC.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

NYSE AFL opened at $52.81 on Friday. AFLAC has a 1 year low of $48.14 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

In related news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $100,681.00. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,243,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,864,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,313,000 after purchasing an additional 834,790 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 6.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 93,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 9.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 5.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 56,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 2.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

