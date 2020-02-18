Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG reduced its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,676 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,410,171 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $290,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,771 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,052,961 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $110,060,000 after purchasing an additional 30,582 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,195,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,119,000 after purchasing an additional 44,932 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,183,975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,589,000 after purchasing an additional 163,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 735,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,420,000 after purchasing an additional 220,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEM. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.06.

AEM opened at $49.87 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 27.16 and a beta of -0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

