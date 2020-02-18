Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receiving Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) have been trending negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a daily sentiment score of -2.93 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cleveland Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,580.00 target price (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,520.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,445.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,301.39. The company has a market cap of $1,045.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,529.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 54.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $59,072,333.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,013,643 shares of company stock worth $389,654,791. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

