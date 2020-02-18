ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded ALSTOM/ADR from an equal rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ALSTOM/ADR from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ALSTOM/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ALSTOM/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ALSMY opened at $5.29 on Monday. ALSTOM/ADR has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45.

ALSTOM/ADR Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

