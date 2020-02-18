Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €53.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €47.72 ($55.49).

Get Alstom alerts:

Alstom has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($43.45). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €45.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €40.49.

About Alstom

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.