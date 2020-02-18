American Electric Power (AEP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AEP stock opened at $103.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $79.02 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.67. The firm has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.89%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.85.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

