American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) to post $2.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.40. American Financial Group reported earnings per share of $2.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full year earnings of $9.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Financial Group.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

NYSE:AFG opened at $112.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $93.75 and a 12 month high of $115.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.88%.

In other American Financial Group news, insider Mckeon Brett sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $15,060,000.00. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,588,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $880,093,000 after purchasing an additional 219,643 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 844,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,601,000 after buying an additional 169,431 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after buying an additional 140,236 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,316,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 245,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,941,000 after buying an additional 110,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

