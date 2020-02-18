Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Short Interest Update

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the January 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 320,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $41.03 on Tuesday. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.91 and a twelve month high of $44.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $1,624,583.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,937. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague bought 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.53 per share, with a total value of $103,773.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,132 shares in the company, valued at $430,913.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 target price on Ameris Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

