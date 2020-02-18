Analysts Anticipate Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will announce $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BR. DA Davidson upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.75.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $122.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.51. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $97.37 and a 12-month high of $136.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Maura A. Markus sold 13,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $1,598,453.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,263. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $1,529,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,360.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,574 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,980 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

