Analysts Expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.47 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) will announce $2.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.48 billion and the lowest is $2.46 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted sales of $2.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year sales of $11.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.99 billion to $11.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.71 billion to $10.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $115.00 price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.80.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $360,660.00. Also, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $906,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,055,429.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,192. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 705.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $116.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.89 and a 200-day moving average of $110.11. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $82.62 and a 1-year high of $122.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

