Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 142.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Apache were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Apache by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apache by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Apache by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,542 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Apache by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,297 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apache by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apache from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Apache in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

APA opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43. Apache Co. has a 1 year low of $18.33 and a 1 year high of $38.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Apache’s payout ratio is presently 56.50%.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

