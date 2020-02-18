AptarGroup (ATR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE ATR opened at $116.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $99.21 and a 52 week high of $126.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

In other news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $256,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,216,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,564 shares of company stock worth $2,733,898. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

