argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $180.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

Get argenx alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of argenx from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities restated an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $164.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair upgraded shares of argenx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a price target on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.77.

argenx stock opened at $160.19 on Monday. argenx has a 52-week low of $106.49 and a 52-week high of $169.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of argenx by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 14,130 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of argenx by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after buying an additional 61,983 shares during the period. 61.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on argenx (ARGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.