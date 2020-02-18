Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

ATNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Athenex in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut Athenex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Athenex from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.33.

ATNX opened at $14.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15. Athenex has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 606,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $8,815,631.08. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Athenex by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Athenex by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Athenex by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Athenex by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Athenex by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

