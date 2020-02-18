Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,773 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Atkore International Group were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Atkore International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Atkore International Group by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Atkore International Group by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atkore International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Atkore International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Atkore International Group in a report on Monday, November 25th.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $83,875.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,529.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $931,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,425.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,421 shares of company stock worth $3,452,493 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $42.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.82. Atkore International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $43.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $447.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.80 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

