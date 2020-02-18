Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target Cut to C$2.25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ACB has been the topic of several other reports. Eight Capital cut Aurora Cannabis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Laurentian set a C$4.75 price objective on Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Pi Financial cut Aurora Cannabis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$5.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Aurora Cannabis from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.03.

Shares of ACB opened at C$2.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.76. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$1.90 and a 12-month high of C$13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

