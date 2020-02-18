Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €52.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Aurubis currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €47.00 ($54.65).

Shares of ETR:NDA opened at €50.62 ($58.86) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.38. Aurubis has a one year low of €34.97 ($40.66) and a one year high of €58.00 ($67.44). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €52.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is €45.85. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.64.

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

