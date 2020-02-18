Avita Medical (ASX:AVH) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.85

Avita Medical Ltd (ASX:AVH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Sunday . The stock traded as high as A$0.85 ($0.60) and last traded at A$0.84 ($0.60), with a volume of 2871893 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$0.84 ($0.60).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.32.

About Avita Medical (ASX:AVH)

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products for the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary collection and application technology provides treatment solutions derived from a patient's own skin.

