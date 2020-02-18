Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azure Power Global Limited is a producer and developer of solar energy. The Company’s services include design, engineering and construction of grid integrated solar installations; off grid solar installations for villages, hamlets and remote areas; turnkey solar installations for commercial and residential complexes on roof tops, as back up and alternate source, and operation and maintenance of solar installations. Azure Power Global Limited is based in New Delhi, India. “

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Azure Power Global from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Azure Power Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Azure Power Global in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.20 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.30.

NYSE:AZRE opened at $13.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $13.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.06.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.12). Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $42.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. Analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 786,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 16,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 72,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azure Power Global (AZRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.