B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO)

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 177.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TIVO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BWS Financial downgraded shares of TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TiVo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of TIVO opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $867.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.21. TiVo has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TiVo by 4,130.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of TiVo by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 35,998 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TiVo by 204.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 128,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 86,408 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TiVo in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TiVo in the fourth quarter valued at $3,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

TiVo Company Profile

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

