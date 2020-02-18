BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $107.20 Million

Brokerages expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to report $107.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $108.00 million and the lowest is $106.40 million. BancFirst posted sales of $98.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year sales of $438.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $437.40 million to $439.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $453.65 million, with estimates ranging from $453.40 million to $453.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $109.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.60 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BANF. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. BancFirst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

BancFirst stock opened at $60.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.84. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In related news, insider David Seat sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,700 shares in the company, valued at $713,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in BancFirst by 3.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in BancFirst by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1,267.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

