Bank of Montreal (BMO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Bank of Montreal to post earnings of C$2.33 per share for the quarter.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.40 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.84 billion.

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$101.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$102.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$98.61. The company has a market cap of $65.08 billion and a PE ratio of 11.76. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$88.24 and a 12-month high of C$106.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.96%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mona Elizabeth Malone sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.22, for a total value of C$541,234.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$117,822.41. Also, Senior Officer Richard D. Rudderham sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.47, for a total value of C$32,699.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMO. CIBC upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$105.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$105.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$111.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$106.18.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

