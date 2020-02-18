Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to post earnings of C$1.79 per share for the quarter.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported C$1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.82. The company had revenue of C$7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.98 billion.

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$74.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$73.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$73.39. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$67.17 and a 12 month high of C$76.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$78.40.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

