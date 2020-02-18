Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €65.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.50 ($77.33) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €65.31 ($75.94).

Shares of BAS stock opened at €61.05 ($70.99) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €64.24 and a 200-day moving average of €64.65. The firm has a market cap of $56.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.16. Basf has a 12-month low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 12-month high of €74.61 ($86.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

