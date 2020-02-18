BBX Capital (OTCMKTS:BBXTB) vs. FFBW (OTCMKTS:FFBW) Head to Head Review

BBX Capital (OTCMKTS:BBXTB) and FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

BBX Capital has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFBW has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BBX Capital and FFBW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBX Capital 2.42% 4.36% 1.58% FFBW 10.46% 2.04% 0.48%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BBX Capital and FFBW’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBX Capital $961.79 million 0.41 $35.10 million N/A N/A FFBW $11.31 million 7.26 $1.06 million N/A N/A

BBX Capital has higher revenue and earnings than FFBW.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.4% of FFBW shares are held by institutional investors. 88.2% of BBX Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of FFBW shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BBX Capital and FFBW, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBX Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A FFBW 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

BBX Capital beats FFBW on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring. It typically does not invest in industries or companies whose ultimate returns are event driven. The firm seeks to invest across a broad range of industries ranging from service to manufacturing businesses. The firm prefers to acquire controlling interests in its portfolio companies and can also consider minority investments. BFC Financial Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc. is the holding company of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin (the Bank). First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential owner-occupied real estate loans, one-to four-family residential investor-owned real estate loans, multifamily loans and commercial real estate loans, and, to a lesser extent, commercial and industrial loans, commercial development loans and consumer loans. The Bank invests in various types of liquid assets, including the United States Treasury obligations, securities of various government-sponsored enterprises and municipal governments, deposits at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago. At March 31, 2017, the Bank had total deposits of 180.5 million. At March 31, 2017, the Bank had net loans of 165,697 thousand.

