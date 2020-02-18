BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

BCHEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR to a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

OTCMKTS:BCHEY opened at $31.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.92. BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $35.72.

About BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company has operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, oil and gas production from five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It has interests in approximately 450 exploration and production tenements.

