Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Befesa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Befesa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

ETR:BFSA opened at €32.80 ($38.14) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69. Befesa has a 52 week low of €26.75 ($31.10) and a 52 week high of €41.65 ($48.43). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €33.71.

Befesa Company Profile

Befesa SA, a services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services segments. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; and produces waelz oxide and other metals.

