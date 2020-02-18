B&G Foods (BGS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect B&G Foods to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BGS opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $872.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.47. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $27.20.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Buckingham Research set a $17.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of B&G Foods to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.