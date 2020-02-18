BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to report $291.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $288.67 million and the highest is $293.50 million. BJ’s Restaurants reported sales of $280.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BJRI. Deutsche Bank cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Maxim Group set a $52.00 price target on BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.19.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $58,091.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth $80,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJRI opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.38. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.17 million, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.44.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.