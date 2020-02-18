Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Blue Bird Corp. is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts. It also offers alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird Corp. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blue Bird has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $19.93 on Monday. Blue Bird has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $534.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.00.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $153.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.20 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 60.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the fourth quarter worth approximately $666,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

