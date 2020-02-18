Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) PT Set at C$2.65 by Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$2.65 price objective on Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Bluestone Resources from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of CVE BSR opened at C$1.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.01 million and a PE ratio of -5.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.29. Bluestone Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.85 and a 12-month high of C$1.88.

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Bluestone Resources will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on advancing its 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold and Mita geothermal projects located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

