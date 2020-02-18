Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Cut to C$2.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Vertical Research upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.65 to C$1.70 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.70 to C$3.60 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.15.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Shares of TSE:BBD.B opened at C$1.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.75. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$1.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.