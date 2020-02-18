Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$1.80

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price raised by Vertical Research from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BBD.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.70 to C$3.60 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.70 to C$1.65 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.15.

Shares of BBD.B stock opened at C$1.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -330.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.75. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$1.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.03.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

