Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 86.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,489 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1,263.2% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

BRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $165,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $605,250. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRX opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 59.69%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.