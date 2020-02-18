Brokerages Anticipate Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) to report ($0.67) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($3.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Turning Point Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPTX shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In related news, insider Jingrong Jean Cui sold 56,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $2,914,914.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,301,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,602,431.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 231,610 shares of company stock valued at $13,151,050 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 155.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPTX opened at $61.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 36.64 and a quick ratio of 36.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.82. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $67.54.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

