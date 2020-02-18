Brokerages Expect CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) will announce $122.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CSI Compressco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $120.35 million to $124.66 million. CSI Compressco reported sales of $138.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSI Compressco will report full year sales of $475.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $473.38 million to $477.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $461.66 million, with estimates ranging from $452.94 million to $470.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CSI Compressco.

CCLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered CSI Compressco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCLP. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCLP opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67. CSI Compressco has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -4.65%.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

