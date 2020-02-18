Brokers Set Expectations for Mullen Group Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a research note issued on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter.

MTL has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.25.

Mullen Group stock opened at C$9.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $984.31 million and a PE ratio of 13.63. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$7.30 and a 12 month high of C$12.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.08%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

