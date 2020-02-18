Brona McKeown Buys 26 Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) insider Brona McKeown bought 26 shares of British Land stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 583 ($7.67) per share, with a total value of £151.58 ($199.39).

LON BLND opened at GBX 580.60 ($7.64) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 588.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 569.22. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.54. British Land Company PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 465.30 ($6.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a GBX 7.98 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. British Land’s payout ratio is presently -0.47%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLND. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.54) price target (down previously from GBX 740 ($9.73)) on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of British Land to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 606 ($7.97) to GBX 661 ($8.70) in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of British Land to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 584.69 ($7.69).

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

