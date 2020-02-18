Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Position Reduced by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Bunge were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 88.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BG. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bunge from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Shares of BG opened at $54.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.47. Bunge Ltd has a twelve month low of $47.26 and a twelve month high of $59.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Ltd will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

