Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of BG opened at $54.22 on Tuesday. Bunge Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $47.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.29. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.05. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bunge from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.