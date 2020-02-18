CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded CannTrust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CannTrust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.63.

Shares of CannTrust stock opened at C$0.84 on Monday. CannTrust has a 1 year low of C$0.75 and a 1 year high of C$10.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in CannTrust by 96.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 15,860 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CannTrust in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CannTrust in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of CannTrust by 241.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 45,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CannTrust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CannTrust Company Profile

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

