Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Receiving Critical News Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) has been trending negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Canopy Growth earned a media sentiment score of -2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the marijuana producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:CGC opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 7.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $22.70. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $52.74.

Several research analysts have commented on CGC shares. Eight Capital downgraded Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Compass Point cut their target price on Canopy Growth from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Pi Financial downgraded Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.41.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

