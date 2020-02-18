CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust which owns, develops, acquires, leases, manages, and operates regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. The Company conducts substantially all of its business through its operating partnership. It owns two qualified REIT subsidiaries: CBL Holdings I, Inc. and CBL Holdings II, Inc. CBL & Associates Properties is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CBL & Associates Properties from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $1.27.

CBL opened at $0.69 on Monday. CBL & Associates Properties has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $119.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $189.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.64 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. As a group, analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Ashner bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 17.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 147,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 21,809 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 1,195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 38,013 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 582,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 23,903 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 14,042 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 253,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 43,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

