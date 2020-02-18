CECONOMY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Receives Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of CECONOMY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CECONOMY AG/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of CECONOMY AG/ADR stock opened at $1.08 on Monday. CECONOMY AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01.

About CECONOMY AG/ADR

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

