Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 509 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.5% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,564,873,000 after buying an additional 219,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after buying an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 314.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,566,000 after buying an additional 118,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,058,685,000 after buying an additional 40,404 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

AMZN stock opened at $2,134.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,944.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,821.05. The stock has a market cap of $1,062.76 billion, a PE ratio of 92.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,586.57 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 716,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,051,075. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.